Monsoon rainfall has severely disrupted operations at captive coal mines supplying power plants in India’s Rajasthan state, reducing average deliveries from 14–15 coal rakes per day to seven. The state’s power plants require around 24 rakes daily, with each rake carrying approximately 4,000 tonnes, but are currently receiving only about 18 rakes. This leaves a daily shortfall of six rakes, equivalent to around 24,000 tonnes. Coal India has provided additional rakes, but the gap has not been fully closed, leaving the plants with only around four days of coal stocks.

At the same time, units at the 1,200-MW Kalisindh thermal power plant are offline for maintenance, adding to pressure on the state’s electricity supply. To meet peak demand and maintain grid stability, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited has operated the 330-MW Dholpur Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant continuously since September 1. However, its generation cost exceeds Rs 35 per unit, several times the cost of conventional power.