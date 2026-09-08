Sri Lankan Energy Minister Anura Karunathilaka said the country holds sufficient coal stocks to maintain continuous electricity supply and will not impose power cuts because of a coal shortage. A shipment carrying approximately 60,000 metric tons of coal is expected to arrive on the 4th, as stated in the report, replacing a cargo previously rejected over quality concerns during an emergency procurement process.

Sri Lanka has also completed its coal procurement process for the 2026/27 period. The first shipment under the new procurement arrangement is expected to reach the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant by September 12. Karunathilaka said the plant currently holds adequate reserves, while some coal procured in previous periods also remains available.