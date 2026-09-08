Guangdong zinc: High prices hit the spot market, and transactions in Guangdong were poor today [SMM midday review]

[Guangdong: High prices hit spot market; transactions in Guangdong were poor today] Guangdong 0# zinc was mainly traded at 27,260-27,610 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at a discount of 100-70 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, a premium of 10 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot, and the Shanghai-Guangdong price spread remained...

SMM, September 8: Guangdong 0# zinc was mainly traded at 27,260-27,610 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at a discount of 100-70 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract and a premium of 10 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot, maintaining the Shanghai-Guangdong price spread. Today, suppliers quoted Qilin, Mengzi, Danxia, and Anning at a discount of 100-70 yuan/mt. In Guangdong, refined zinc purchasing sentiment was 1.55 and sales sentiment was 2.26. In the morning, futures prices broke through 27,700 yuan/mt, market trading was sparse, downstream buyers were notably cautious of high prices, and traders' shipment enthusiasm weakened due to high prices, resulting in poor spot transactions.

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