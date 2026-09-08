Ningbo Zinc: Downstream Remains Cautious at High Prices, Market Trading Sluggish [SMM Midday Commentary]

SMM, September 8:
Mainstream brand 0# zinc traded at around 27,280-27,630 yuan/mt in the Ningbo market. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a discount of 65 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract and a premium of 40 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Ningbo mainly quoted against the 2610 contract. In the first session, Qilin was quoted at a discount of 60 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Anning at a discount of 80-50 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and Honglu-v (99.998) at a discount of 40 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. In the second session, trader quotes were flat from the previous session. Zinc futures shot up to a yearly high, and downstream enterprises showed strong fear of high prices. In addition, with certain raw material inventory at plants, downstream enterprises stayed on the sidelines without purchasing today, leaving the overall spot market subdued.