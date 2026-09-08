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Ningbo Zinc: Downstream Remains Cautious at High Prices, Market Trading Sluggish [SMM Midday Commentary]

Published: Sep 8, 2026 11:40
[Ningbo Zinc: Downstream remains cautious amid high prices, market trading sluggish] Mainstream brand 0# zinc transaction prices in the Ningbo market were around 27,280-27,630 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a discount of 65 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and at a premium of 40 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were against the 2610 contract.

SMM, September 8:

      Mainstream brand 0# zinc traded at around 27,280-27,630 yuan/mt in the Ningbo market. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a discount of 65 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract and a premium of 40 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Ningbo mainly quoted against the 2610 contract. In the first session, Qilin was quoted at a discount of 60 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, Anning at a discount of 80-50 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, and Honglu-v (99.998) at a discount of 40 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract. In the second session, trader quotes were flat from the previous session. Zinc futures shot up to a yearly high, and downstream enterprises showed strong fear of high prices. In addition, with certain raw material inventory at plants, downstream enterprises stayed on the sidelines without purchasing today, leaving the overall spot market subdued.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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Ningbo Zinc: Downstream Remains Cautious at High Prices, Market Trading Sluggish [SMM Midday Commentary] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)