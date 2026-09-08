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Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — Lankun Hydrogen Energy Completes Zero Energy Storage Direct-Connection Hydrogen Production Solution with Square Atmospheric-Pressure Electrolyzer, Achieving Low-Cost Breakthrough in Wind and Solar Power Hydrogen Production

Published: Sep 8, 2026 11:35

Recently, Lankun Hydrogen Energy completed a full technical solution for hydrogen production using square atmospheric-pressure electrolyzers. Through a series of cost-saving measures such as zero energy storage support at the hydrogen production end, it achieved a major low-cost breakthrough in direct-connected hydrogen production from wind and PV power plants.

High energy storage configuration costs in traditional wind and solar hydrogen production

In traditional wind and solar hydrogen production projects, large-scale energy storage must be configured at the wind power end, PV end, and DC electrolysis end to smooth power fluctuations. Energy storage investment accounts for a relatively high proportion of total project investment, directly driving up the cost of green hydrogen production. Taking PV as an example, the comprehensive investment for a complete PV system, including modules, cables, supports, inverters, civil works, and labour, has dropped to as low as 1.4 yuan per watt, but supporting energy storage still poses significant cost pressure.

Zero-storage direct-connection solution greatly reduces initial investment

If Lankun's zero-storage direct-connection hydrogen production solution is adopted, only a very small capacity of energy storage is retained to power equipment operation and maintenance systems, which can significantly reduce the scale of initial investment and lower the cost of green hydrogen production. The core of this solution lies in Lankun's atmospheric-pressure hydrogen production electrolysis equipment, which relies on wide-load dynamic adjustment capability to directly accept fluctuating DC power from PV, eliminating the need for energy storage at the PV end and DC electrolysis end for power buffering.

No reliance on the power grid, local consumption of new energy

This model does not rely on the power grid. It converts PV power into green hydrogen on site, reducing pressure on grid operations and freeing up space for new PV installations. At the same time, it can minimize "curtailment of PV power generation and curtailment of wind power generation" to the greatest extent, providing a stable supply of green hydrogen for downstream industries such as natural gas hydrogen blending, green ammonia, green methanol, and hydrogen metallurgy. The implementation of this technical solution offers a more economical pathway for developing the green hydrogen industry in regions rich in wind and solar power resources.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — Lankun Hydrogen Energy Completes Zero Energy Storage Direct-Connection Hydrogen Production Solution with Square Atmospheric-Pressure Electrolyzer, Achieving Low-Cost Breakthrough in Wind and Solar Power Hydrogen Production - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)