Refire Delivers 3.6 MW Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Generation System for Jinchuan Group Chlor-Alkali Chemical Hydrogen-Electricity Coupling Demonstration Project

Recently, Jiangsu Pandong Electric Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of REFIRE Group, delivered two 1.8 MW hydrogen fuel cell integrated power generation systems to Jinchuan Group Chemical New Material Co., Ltd. The equipment will be used in Jinchuan Group's chlor-alkali chemical hydrogen-electricity coupling green and low-carbon advanced technology demonstration project. The project is located in the No. 3 plant area of Jinchuan Group in Jinchang, Gansu. Construction fully commenced in May 2026, and the first phase is planned to be completed and put into operation within the year.

China's first 3 MW-class hydrogen-electricity coupling engineering system

The system is China's first engineering demonstration system integrating PSA purification with solid-state hydrogen storage, fuel cell power generation, DC direct power supply, and chlor-alkali electrolysis hydrogen production. It is alsoChina's first 3 MW-class fuel cell integrated power generation system engineering implementation project.

The chlor-alkali chemical production of caustic soda generates a large amount of by-product hydrogen. Efficiently tapping the value of by-product hydrogen is an important pathway for high-energy-consuming industries to achieve carbon reduction. This project purifies and stores the by-product hydrogen, then uses fuel cells to simultaneously produce electricity and heat, establishing a complete "hydrogen production — hydrogen storage — power generation — power consumption" hydrogen-electricity coupling closed loop, and delivering a replicable engineering solution for the green transformation of chemical industrial parks. It is estimated thatthe project can reduce coal consumption by approximately 60,000 mt per year, with carbon dioxide emission reductions reaching 160,000 mt.

Overall energy efficiency exceeds 85% under high-altitude conditions

Jinchuan Group is a Fortune Global 500 enterprise under the supervision of the Gansu Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and is also a globally leading producer of nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metals. Jinchuan Group Chemical New Material Co., Ltd. serves as the main operating entity for the group's chlor-alkali chemical industry chain. The deployment of fuel cell power generation solutions by a large state-owned enterprise in core production scenarios fully demonstrates the industrial sector's recognition of hydrogen power generation technology and engineering capabilities.

The delivered systems have a total installed capacity of 3.6 MW, with rated power generation efficiency exceeding 48% under high-altitude conditions. With heat recovery added,the overall system energy efficiency exceeds 85%. The equipment can operate stably across a wide temperature range from -30°C to 45°C, with a designed service life exceeding 40,000 hours. As the construction of new-type power systems accelerates, the value of distributed flexible power sources continues to grow. This project integrates multiple capabilities including hydrogen energy storage regulation, distributed generation, and DC direct supply, representing an important industrial practice in this field.

From 100 kW-class to MW-class cluster applications

REFIRE is one of the few hydrogen energy enterprises in China that has achieved full-chain independent R&D and production of fuel cell systems, stacks, membrane electrode assemblies, and bipolar plates. With eleven years of expertise in automotive fuel cell technology, the company has accumulated over 450 million kilometers of verified real-vehicle operation mileage. Since 2022, the company's fuel cell power generation business has been deployed in diverse scenarios including industrial parks, oil fields, and engineering construction. This delivery of 3.6 MW equipment marks the product's leap from 100 kW-class to MW-class cluster applications.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to become a global benchmark case for fuel cell power generation applications in high-energy-consuming industries. Going forward, REFIRE will leverage its technology platform validated through large-scale testing to continue empowering the global zero-carbon power market.