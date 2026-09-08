Jin Feng Xing'an League 2000MW Wind Power Hydrogen Production Project Supporting Synchronous Condenser Project Connected to Grid, Constructed by Sifang Co., Ltd.

Recently, the supporting condenser project of the Goldwind Xing'an League 2000MW wind power hydrogen production demonstration project completed full commissioning and was officially connected to the power grid for operation. The project was constructed by Sifang Co., Ltd. and is currently the largest wind power hydrogen production integrated demonstration carrier in Inner Mongolia. The project has been included in the National Energy Administration's green electricity demonstration project list and is a typical implementation case in China that combines new energy power generation with green hydrogen production.

Solving new energy grid connection challenges and ensuring stable capacity for wind power hydrogen production

The hydrogen production industry supporting large-scale wind power bases can convert surplus wind power resources into hydrogen energy products, enabling local conversion and utilization of new energy electricity. However, after large-scale wind power is centrally connected to the power grid, practical issues such as voltage fluctuations, low system short-circuit ratio, and wind turbine fault disconnection will directly affect the safety of power grid operation and also limit the absorption and transmission capacity of wind power electricity. To ensure that wind power hydrogen production projects can stably deliver capacity, corresponding reactive power compensation equipment must be installed to resolve the various technical challenges brought by new energy grid connection. The commissioning of the condenser project is precisely intended to address this type of practical pain point.

Complete EPC implementation of distributed condensers

The condenser project implemented this time is a complete EPC implementation case in the field of distributed condensers. During project advancement, the full process was completed, including integrated scheme design, customized procurement of key equipment, on-site civil construction, precision unit installation, multi-equipment joint commissioning and acceptance, and grid connection technical services. The entire project completed all construction tasks according to the scheduled periods, and all construction indicators met the construction standards.

Distributed condensers are very important dynamic reactive power support equipment in new-type power systems. When voltage disturbances occur in the power grid or when new energy generation power fluctuates sharply, this equipment can quickly output bidirectional dynamic reactive power to stabilize the operating state of the power grid. Relying on the dynamic regulation capability of condensers, it is possible to improve various power grid operation challenges brought by high-proportion new energy grid connection, enhance the local power grid's ability to absorb large-scale wind power, and at the same time increase the actual utilization level of power transmission channels, laying a solid power grid foundation for the long-term stable operation of wind power hydrogen production projects.

All core software and hardware independently developed

The key software and hardware used in the entire project all come from Sifang Co., Ltd.'s independent R&D achievements, including the distributed condenser excitation system, variable frequency starting system SFC, and integrated monitoring system DCS. The entire equipment has fast response speed, can adapt to diverse working conditions, and has strong operational stability, making it capable of matching the complex and variable power grid conditions of wind power bases.

As China's desert-Gobi-wasteland new energy bases, offshore wind power, green electricity hydrogen production, and other sectors continue to advance, the value of supporting power grid equipment is becoming increasingly prominent. Going forward, Sifang Co., Ltd. will continue to tap into its core technology accumulation, refine overall solutions for different scenarios, and provide a full range of services in the new energy field, including equipment manufacturing, system integration, project implementation, and intelligent operations, to support the steady and orderly development of new energy-related industries.