Hydrogen Era's First Batch of Six 1,250 Nm³/h Alkaline Electrolyzers Shipped: China's First Three-Dimensional Outdoor Hydrogen Production Unit Delivered

Recently, Shanghai H2 Era Technology Co., Ltd. officially shipped the first batch of six 1250 Nm³/h alkaline electrolyzers and supporting separation systems customized for the first phase of the wind and solar power hydrogen production project of Inner Mongolia Baofeng Coal-based New Materials Co., Ltd., marking that China's first hydrogen production unit adopting a three-dimensional outdoor layout scheme has entered the delivery and implementation stage.

Innovative three-dimensional layout saves over 35% of construction land

The project innovatively adopts a "system on top, cell below" three-dimensional layout, combined with a semi-open plant installation mode. On the basis of ensuring safe operation and maintenance conditions, the land utilization rate is significantly improved, saving over 35% of construction land for the same capacity, effectively reducing construction and installation costs, and providing a replicable engineering path for integrated wind and solar power hydrogen production projects in areas with tight land resources.

Z series electrolyzers verified through field testing in extremely cold environments

The Z series alkaline electrolyzers delivered this time are standardized main products of H2 Era, and have already been applied in large-scale green hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol projects in northern China such as Taonan and Songyuan. The products rely on multi-physics coupled flow field design and uniform fastening force core technologies to ensure long-term stable operation. Through long-term field testing in the extremely cold environment of northern China, the equipment's adaptability and durability have been fully verified.

The world's largest single-unit gas-liquid separation system shipped simultaneously

Shipped simultaneously with the electrolyzers is a 5000 Nm³/h gas-liquid separation system, which is currently the world's largest single-unit processing capacity equipment with a three-dimensional outdoor layout. The equipment adopts three-layer skid-mounted integrated supply, integrating full alkali liquor recovery, condensate recovery, and flexible hydrogen production control technologies. It can withstand low-temperature environments and large power fluctuations, adapting to the intermittent characteristics of new energy power generation.

"Tenon-chain" modular design connects the entire process

The overall project adopts H2 Era's "tenon-chain" modular design. Through equipment standardization, component serialization, and interface standardization, it connects the entire process of design, selection, and manufacturing, taking into account the requirement for rapid project delivery while reserving space for customized modification and capacity expansion and upgrading.

The smooth shipment of this complete set of equipment is an important practice by H2 Era in promoting the large-scale deployment of large hydrogen production equipment through technological innovation, and also provides an engineering reference for the development of China's green hydrogen equipment toward high efficiency, intensification, and intelligent integration.