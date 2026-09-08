Green Hydrogen Project Tracker — China’s Hydrogen Energy Cost Stratification Becomes Clear in 2026, with the Green Hydrogen Price Parity Inflection Point Drawing Nearer

Recently, China's hydrogen energy marketization process continued to accelerate in 2026. The costs of hydrogen energy from different production routes have formed clear stratification, with gray hydrogen, blue hydrogen, and green hydrogen showing differentiated price ranges. The cost spread between green hydrogen and traditional gray hydrogen is narrowing at an accelerating pace, and the inflection point for large-scale grid parity is gradually approaching. Based on current industry measured data and industry calculations, the cost ranges of mainstream hydrogen sources in China have stabilized, providing a clear price reference for the implementation of hydrogen energy substitution.

Clear Cost Stratification Among Three Major Hydrogen Sources

From the perspective of traditional fossil fuel-based hydrogen production costs, coal-based hydrogen, currently the mainstream industrial method, has a cost range concentrated at 13-15 yuan/kg. Under conventional market conditions with coal prices at 950 yuan/mt, the comprehensive cost of coal-based hydrogen is approximately 14 yuan/kg, which also serves as the current benchmark price for industrial hydrogen. Natural gas-based hydrogen production costs are relatively higher, overall maintained at 16-18 yuan/kg. Blue hydrogen, which incorporates carbon capture and storage technologies, carries an additional cost premium due to its low-carbon attributes, with a 2026 market cost range of 18-22 yuan/kg.

Green hydrogen costs show clear scenario-based differentiation, primarily constrained by differences in electricity consumption models. Direct-connected green hydrogen, which relies on large-scale wind and solar power bases and direct green electricity supply, avoids the premium on industrial and commercial electricity prices, with costs already reduced to 16-19 yuan/kg, possessing initial market competitiveness. In contrast, green hydrogen produced using industrial and commercial end-user electricity prices incurs higher electricity costs, with overall costs still at a high level of 24-26 yuan/kg, and remains dependent on policy and demand drivers in the short term.

Carbon Pricing and Green Mandatory Demand Jointly Drive Spread Narrowing

The current cost gap between green hydrogen and traditional coal-based gray hydrogen is not fixed. It is primarily being narrowed through two core variables: the market-driven advancement of carbon pricing and the expansion of green mandatory demand, which serve as the core driving forces for green hydrogen substitution.

Carbon pricing is the core policy variable reshaping the price landscape of gray and green hydrogen. Data shows that coal-based hydrogen has high carbon emission intensity, emitting approximately 20 kg of carbon dioxide per kg of hydrogen produced. Based on current carbon price calculations, when China's carbon price reaches 100 yuan/mt, the implicit cost of gray hydrogen from carbon emissions will increase by approximately 2 yuan/kg, directly raising the comprehensive cost of gray hydrogen. As China's carbon market continues to improve and carbon prices steadily advance toward the 100-200 yuan/mt range, the cost of high-carbon-emission gray hydrogen will continue to rise, the grid parity advantage of green hydrogen will become increasingly prominent, and the grid parity threshold will continue to move downward.

Green end-user mandatory demand provides market support for green hydrogen price realization, fundamentally breaking the traditional price spread constraint. In 2026, China's hydrogen energy market has shown signals of large-scale implementation, with 10kt-level green hydrogen long-term contract prices stabilizing at 19-22 yuan/kg, essentially replacing the ex-factory selling price of gray hydrogen in eastern regions. Under the constraints of the "dual carbon" policy, high-energy-consuming sectors such as chemicals and refining have initiated mandatory low-carbon hydrogen substitution processes, generating a batch of rigid demand with low price sensitivity and high stability requirements, laying a solid market foundation for large-scale green hydrogen application.

Four Core Conditions Determine the Timing of Full Grid Parity

From the perspective of long-term industry development, for green hydrogen to fully benchmark against coal-based gray hydrogen and achieve comprehensive grid parity (levelized cost of hydrogen, LCOH, reduced to within 14 yuan/kg), four core conditions must be met simultaneously. The absence of any single condition will generate significant cost premiums. Specifically: First, hydrogen production electricity costs must not exceed 0.15 yuan/kWh, solidifying the core cost foundation of green hydrogen. Second, the annual utilization hours of electrolysis hydrogen production projects must exceed 5,000 hours to amortize fixed equipment investment costs. Third, the unit price of electrolyzer system equipment must drop below 1,200 yuan/kW to lower the initial investment threshold. Fourth, comprehensive electricity consumption for hydrogen production must be controlled within 4.6 kWh/Nm³ to improve energy conversion efficiency.

From the perspective of cost impact magnitude, the above four grid parity conditions are all indispensable. For each missing condition, the comprehensive cost of green hydrogen will increase by an additional 1.5-3 yuan/kg, directly delaying the grid parity process. In the future, with the decline in the levelized cost of new energy electricity, iteration of electrolysis equipment technology, improvement in project operational efficiency, and deepening of the dual carbon policy, the four conditions will gradually be fully realized, and green hydrogen is expected to comprehensively replace traditional gray hydrogen, becoming the mainstream choice for industrial hydrogen use in China.