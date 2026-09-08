Langfang NDRC solicited public comments on September 4 regarding the "Four Measures to Guide the Innovative Development of the Computing Power Industry," establishing a multi-voucher linked policy system of "computing power vouchers + token vouchers + data vouchers + model vouchers" to guide computing power in empowering the real economy.

[Data]

- Computing power vouchers: no more than 10 million yuan allocated annually, subsidizing 50% of computing power resource costs, with a maximum of 1 million yuan per unit per year

- Token vouchers: no more than 4 million yuan annually, supporting token factories/platforms, with a maximum of 1 million yuan per entity

- Data vouchers: no more than 2 million yuan annually, supporting corpus/dataset development

- Model vouchers: included in the multi-voucher system (specific amounts to be supplemented)

- Comment solicitation period: 2026-09-04 to 2026-10-03

[SMM Comment] Viewpoint: The four-voucher linkage extends subsidies from "computing power usage" to the entire chain of "data/models/tokens," reducing the comprehensive cost of AI applications and stimulating small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt cloud services and utilize data. Impact pathway: subsidies → increased computing power demand from SMEs → improved regional computing power absorption. Comparative factors: Heilongjiang computing power vouchers (deduction ≤50%, maximum 4 million yuan per year, issued on April 23) and Guizhou computing power vouchers 3.0 (30%) create regional investment competition. Key data: computing power vouchers at 50%/10 million yuan.