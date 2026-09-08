Guiyang City/Gui'an New Area issued on September 2 the Three-Year Action Plan for Building China's Data Valley and Token City (2026-2028), promoting the upgrade of intelligent computing centers from "bare computing power services" to "standardized token production services." Newly built intelligent computing centers must achieve an average PUE of no higher than 1.2 and a green electricity share exceeding 80%.
[Data]
- Average PUE of newly built intelligent computing centers: ≤ 1.2
- Green electricity share: > 80%
- Direction: Build large-scale, intensive "token factory" clusters, expanding intelligent computing center operations toward directly callable token production services
- Supporting measures: Support China Southern Power Grid's computing-power coordination pilot and the "Gui'an New Area Electricity-Computing Coordination Industry Alliance," promoting direct green electricity supply and green electricity trading
[SMM Comment] Viewpoint: Local authorities have incorporated the "token economy" into a three-year action plan, shifting computing power policy from "building scale" to "promoting utilization and reducing energy consumption." Impact pathway: Front-loaded PUE/green electricity constraints → driving liquid cooling plus direct green electricity supply → lower unit computing power costs. Comparative factors: Continuing the subsidy plus green electricity mainline seen in the Sichuan computing power network on September 5 (computing vouchers at 40%) and Guizhou computing vouchers 3.0 on September 3 (intelligent computing incentives at 30%), this plan further sets "token factories" as a construction goal. Key data: PUE ≤ 1.2, green electricity > 80%.