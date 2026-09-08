Dongfeng Motor Showcases Three Hydrogen Vehicles at 2026 Hannover Auto Show with Global Debut of 400kW Fuel Cell

Recently, the highly anticipated 72nd IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover, Germany, will kick off on September 14, 2026 (September 14 is the official media day), and run until September 20. As a pioneer in the new energy commercial vehicle sector, Dongfeng Motor will showcase three hydrogen-powered vehicle products, presenting hydrogen energy solutions to the world alongside its global debut of the 400kW fuel cell and related products, embracing the zero-carbon era with an open and collaborative approach.

Global Zero-Carbon Transition Reshapes the Commercial Vehicle Landscape

With the EU's increasingly stringent carbon emission regulations and the continuous escalation of low-carbon oversight in various countries, "zero carbon" has evolved from a niche environmental protection concept into a core consensus for global industrial development. As the artery connecting the world economy, the logistics and transportation industry is undergoing a green transformation. Dongfeng Motor's presence in Hannover this time is not a one-way display of technology and brand output, but a precise capture of the common pain points and real demands of the global transportation industry, proactively integrating into the global green transition wave. Using hydrogen energy as a link, and leveraging operational experience accumulated in mature demonstration zones in China, Dongfeng Motor offers a viable carbon reduction pathway for long-haul freight, driving the commercial vehicle industry to reshape its green development landscape.

Three Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Covering Diverse Transport Scenarios

At this exhibition, Dongfeng Motor will showcase three hydrogen-powered vehicles and the global debut of the 400kW fuel cell and related products, sharing hydrogen energy solutions with the world. The three exhibited vehicles comprehensively cover long-haul trunk line heavy-duty transport, efficient resource transport, and urban cold chain distribution scenarios, committed to building a collaborative and open green transport ecosystem, promoting the global sharing of hydrogen energy technology, products, and experience, and helping countries upgrade their hydrogen energy industries and transport ecosystems.

As one of the earliest automakers in China to deploy hydrogen energy technology, Dongfeng Motor has spent nearly three decades building a full-stack in-house R&D system spanning from materials to complete vehicles, covering application needs from 20kW to 400kW across all scenarios, truly transforming laboratory technological breakthroughs into implementable industrialisation solutions.

T1 Platform and 400kW Fuel Cell Are the Biggest Highlights

The most anticipated highlight at the exhibition will be Dongfeng Motor's all-new product platform based on full-scenario, software-hardware integrated design—the T1 commercial vehicle new energy platform, which boasts four core advantages: "lightweight, fast refuelling, low energy consumption, and high safety," and will become the focus of attention for global industry experts and freight operators. The 400kW hydrogen fuel cell, showcased as a core exhibit, embodies Dongfeng Motor's years of technological accumulation in the hydrogen energy sector, is adapted to long-haul heavy-duty transport conditions worldwide, and plays a key role in leading the future of zero-carbon transport.

Dongfeng Motor sincerely invites global clients and industry partners to visit Booth C20, Hall H12 at the Hannover Exhibition Grounds in Germany, to witness the future of zero-carbon transport together and open a new chapter of global green cooperation.