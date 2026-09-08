[SMM Hydrogen Policy Express] Jincheng launches retirement and renewal of old operating diesel trucks, hydrogen trucks receive maximum subsidy of 95,000 yuan

Recently, the Jincheng Municipal Transportation Bureau issued the "Announcement on the Retirement and Renewal of Old Operating Diesel Trucks in Jincheng," providing financial subsidies for the retirement and renewal of old operating trucks, with a maximum subsidy of 95,000 yuan per unit for newly purchased new energy trucks (including hydrogen-powered trucks).

Subsidy Scope and Implementation Period

The subsidy covers three scenarios: first, early retirement of medium and heavy operating trucks meeting China IV or lower emission standards; second, early retirement of medium and heavy operating trucks meeting China IV or lower emission standards and purchase of new trucks meeting China VI emission standards (including diesel, methanol, and gas-powered trucks) or new energy trucks (including battery electric, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen-powered trucks); third, purchase of new energy urban cold-chain distribution trucks only. The implementation period is from January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

Subsidy Standards Defined

Subsidies for early retirement of old operating trucks are tiered by vehicle type and service life: for medium trucks, 10,000 yuan per unit for 1 to less than 2 years of service, 18,000 yuan per unit for 2 to less than 4 years, and 25,000 yuan per unit for 4 years or more; for heavy trucks, 12,000 yuan per unit for 1 to less than 2 years, 35,000 yuan per unit for 2 to less than 4 years, and 45,000 yuan per unit for 4 years or more.

For newly purchased operating trucks, medium trucks meeting China VI standards receive 25,000 yuan per unit, and new energy trucks (including hydrogen-powered trucks) receive 35,000 yuan per unit; heavy 2-axle trucks meeting China VI standards receive 40,000 yuan per unit, and new energy trucks receive 70,000 yuan per unit; heavy 3-axle trucks meeting China VI standards receive 55,000 yuan per unit, and new energy trucks receive 85,000 yuan per unit; heavy trucks with 4 or more axles meeting China VI standards receive 65,000 yuan per unit,with a maximum subsidy of 95,000 yuan per unit for new energy trucks (including hydrogen-powered trucks). In addition, the subsidy for purchasing only new energy urban cold-chain distribution trucks is 35,000 yuan per unit.

The total subsidy for retiring and purchasing new China VI or new energy trucks is the sum of the early retirement subsidy and the new purchase subsidy. If the early retirement period of an old operating truck is less than 1 year, the owner may apply for the new operating truck purchase subsidy.

Subsidy Conditions and Application Process

Trucks eligible for early retirement only must be: medium and heavy operating trucks meeting China IV or lower emission standards, with a "Motor Vehicle Deregistration Certificate" issued by the public security authority, a "Retired Motor Vehicle Recycling Certificate" issued by a qualified recycling and dismantling enterprise, and a valid "Road Transport Certificate" prior to deregistration, and must have obtained a "Motor Vehicle Registration Certificate" issued by the Shanxi provincial public security authority on or before August 25, 2026 (inclusive).

For early retirement and renewal, in addition to meeting the retirement vehicle requirements, the newly purchased vehicle must be a registered China VI or new energy truck (including hydrogen-powered trucks) with a valid "Road Transport Certificate"; new energy vehicles must be included in the Catalog of NEV Models Eligible for Vehicle Purchase Tax Reduction and Exemption; the issuance date of the retired vehicle recycling certificate must precede the issuance date of the new vehicle registration certificate; and the registered owner of the new vehicle must be the same as that of the retired vehicle.

New energy urban cold-chain distribution trucks must comply with the "Technical Requirements for Selection of Urban Logistics Distribution Vehicles" (GB/T 29912), be included in the Catalog of NEV Models Eligible for Vehicle Purchase Tax Reduction and Exemption, and hold a valid "Road Transport Certificate."

This round of retirement and renewal work is implemented through a notarized lottery system, following the procedure of "registration, notarized lottery, and qualification upon winning." Truck owners who obtain qualification through the notarized lottery must submit subsidy applications and relevant materials to the county (district) level transportation authority at their location within three months; if the period from the lottery to December 31 is less than three months, the application must be submitted before December 31, and late submissions will not be accepted. The transportation authority, together with public security, ecological environment, commerce, and centralized approval departments, will complete the review within 10 working days after accepting the application.

The introduction of this policy will accelerate the elimination of high-energy-consuming and high-emission old trucks, encourage the promotion and application of new energy (including hydrogen-powered) trucks, and support the green and low-carbon transformation of the transportation sector in Jincheng.