logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Copper Plate/Sheet and Strip: Copper Prices and Off-Season Weigh on August Operating Rates; YoY Performance Still Strong Supported by Rigid Demand [SMM Analysis]

Published: Sep 8, 2026 09:47
[Copper Plate/Sheet and Strip: Copper Prices and Off-Season Weighed on August Operating Rates, Yet YoY Performance Remained Strong on Rigid Demand Support] According to SMM, the operating rate of the copper plate/sheet and strip industry in August 2026 was...

           According to SMM, the comprehensive operating rate of the copper plate/sheet and strip industry in August 2026 was 73.39%, down 1.15 percentage points MoM and up 7.51 percentage points YoY.Among them, the operating rate of large enterprises was 83.22%, medium-sized enterprises 55.46%, and small enterprises 64.95%.

           

        In August, the copper plate/sheet and strip industry was constrained by both high copper prices and the consumption off-season, with the operating rate edging down, though the YoY performance remained moderate.This month, as the traditional consumption off-season for copper plate/sheet and strip, product differentiation within the industry was pronounced. End-use demand from computing power and energy storage, new energy supporting facilities, transformers, and integrated circuits was generally strong, providing solid rigid demand support for copper plate/sheet and strip, with copper strip and alloy plate/sheet and strip both benefiting. Among them, copper strip showed a stronger-than-usual off-season. Although high copper prices suppressed downstream procurement and new orders contracted somewhat, with the market even seeing price-cutting competition for orders, enterprises organized production based on previously received orders, with orders on hand mostly covering production through mid-to-late September, indicating that rigid demand remained resilient. Downstream demand for alloy plate/sheet and strip was impressive, with most enterprises maintaining full production. In contrast, for brass strip and bronze strip, end-use demand in the off-season was already weak, and coupled with tight supply of tax-invoiced copper scrap raw materials, some enterprises opted for production cuts.

       On the inventory side, supply of copper plate/sheet and strip in the market was ample in August, with most enterprises' inventories returning to reasonable ranges.SMM data showed that finished product inventory days in the copper plate/sheet and strip industry in August stood at 5.49 days, up 0.08 days MoM, with overall industry inventory still at normal levels.

       SMM expects the comprehensive operating rate of the copper plate/sheet and strip industry in September to be 73.54%, up 0.15 percentage points MoM and up 7.52 percentage points YoY.In September, the traditional off-season is drawing to a close, and the market holds expectations of demand strengthening. Copper strip is supported by previously accumulated orders, with ample production schedules. Brass strip and bronze strip are expected to see marginal demand improvement, but remain constrained by tight supply of tax-invoiced copper scrap raw materials, with enterprise production schedules expected to edge up only slightly. Overall, rigid demand from computing power and energy storage, new energy, transformers, and integrated circuits provides bottom support, but high copper prices also have a phased impact on demand and will continue to suppress the release of new orders. SMM comprehensively expects the industry operating rate in September to edge up, with YoY growth remaining at a relatively high level.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Ivanhoe Expands DRC Western Forelands Copper Resource by 30%, Makoko Scoping Study Planned for 2027
4 hours ago
Ivanhoe Expands DRC Western Forelands Copper Resource by 30%, Makoko Scoping Study Planned for 2027
Read More
Ivanhoe Expands DRC Western Forelands Copper Resource by 30%, Makoko Scoping Study Planned for 2027
Ivanhoe Expands DRC Western Forelands Copper Resource by 30%, Makoko Scoping Study Planned for 2027
Ivanhoe Mines has increased the contained copper resource at its Western Forelands exploration project in the Democratic Republic of Congo by approximately 30%, further expanding the scale of the Makoko District copper discovery.​ The updated 2026 Mineral Resource includes 42 million tonnes of Indicated Resources grading 2.66% copper and 612 million tonnes of Inferred Resources grading 1.80% copper, on a 100% basis. Ivanhoe said approximately 64,000 metres of diamond drilling across 106 holes completed since its May 2025 resource update increased contained copper to around 12 million tonnes.​ The Western Forelands licence package covers approximately 2,426 sq km, more than six times the area of the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex. Ivanhoe describes Western Forelands as the world’s largest and highest-grade copper discovery of the past decade.​ The company is carrying out a record 94,500-metre exploration drilling programme in 2026, while the latest resource estimate only incorporates drilling completed up to March 31. Ivanhoe plans to expand drilling further in Q4 2026, including additional infill work targeting shallow mineralisation with potential for open-pit extraction.​A Makoko scoping study is scheduled to begin in Q1 2027, with conceptual mine planning already considering multiple shallow open pits.​ The 30% increase in contained copper materially strengthens Makoko’s scale and moves the project closer to formal development assessment. The planned scoping study marks an important transition from exploration toward evaluating potential mine economics. Ivanhoe also expects its experience developing the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula complex to support a faster development pathway. However, Makoko remains at an early study stage, with capital requirements, production rates and a definitive development schedule yet to be established.
4 hours ago
GACC: China's January-August copper ore and concentrate imports totaled 19.49 million mt, down 2.8% YoY
6 hours ago
GACC: China's January-August copper ore and concentrate imports totaled 19.49 million mt, down 2.8% YoY
Read More
GACC: China's January-August copper ore and concentrate imports totaled 19.49 million mt, down 2.8% YoY
GACC: China's January-August copper ore and concentrate imports totaled 19.49 million mt, down 2.8% YoY
6 hours ago
Global Copper Concentrate Market Tightens as Smelting Capacity Expands — Cochilco
6 hours ago
Global Copper Concentrate Market Tightens as Smelting Capacity Expands — Cochilco
Read More
Global Copper Concentrate Market Tightens as Smelting Capacity Expands — Cochilco
Global Copper Concentrate Market Tightens as Smelting Capacity Expands — Cochilco
The global copper concentrate market is facing increasingly structural tightness as smelting capacity expands faster than the availability of concentrates for third-party processors, according to the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco).​ In its newly released Concentrate Market and Smelter Industry Report 2026, Cochilco said declining ore grades, project delays and operational disruptions have constrained mine-side concentrate supply, while new smelting capacity has continued to expand rapidly, particularly in China and Indonesia.​ The imbalance has pushed spot treatment and refining charges, or TC/RCs, to near-zero and in some cases negative levels during 2025 and 2026. Cochilco said the pressure is not purely cyclical, noting that part of future mine production is expected to be processed at integrated facilities in producing countries rather than sold into the merchant concentrate market.​ As a result, concentrate availability for independent smelters could remain tight even if global mine supply improves toward 2028.​ The report estimates that identified projects could add around 8.2 million mt/year of fine-copper-equivalent smelting capacity globally by 2041, with most of the growth concentrated in Asia. China and India are expected to account for nearly half of the planned additions, further intensifying competition for feedstock.​ Cochilco also highlighted Chile’s position in the market. The country accounted for around 23% of global copper concentrate production in 2025 and has approximately 5.44 million mt/year of concentrate treatment capacity, the largest in Latin America. However, Chilean smelters currently operate at only around 60% of installed capacity.​ The report reinforces the view that pressure on the global concentrate market could persist even if mine supply recovers. Continued smelting expansion without equivalent growth in freely traded concentrate supply is likely to keep TC/RCs under pressure and strengthen miners’ negotiating position. For smelters, profitability may increasingly depend on higher utilisation rates, better operational efficiency and additional revenues from sulfuric acid, energy and associated-metal recovery rather than TC/RC income alone.
6 hours ago
Related News
news
Ivanhoe Expands DRC Western Forelands Copper Resource by 30%, Makoko Scoping Study Planned for 2027
Sep 08, 2026 21:24
news
GACC: China's January-August copper ore and concentrate imports totaled 19.49 million mt, down 2.8% YoY
Sep 08, 2026 19:18
news
Global Copper Concentrate Market Tightens as Smelting Capacity Expands — Cochilco
Sep 08, 2026 19:13
news
High Copper Prices and Weakening Demand Dampen Production Enthusiasm at Copper Cathode Rod Enterprises [SMM Analysis]
Sep 08, 2026 17:44
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here