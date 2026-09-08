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[Solar: Hanoi proposes household rooftop PV and storage subsidies of up to VND 6 million]

Published: Sep 8, 2026 09:29
The Hanoi People's Council is seeking public feedback on a 2026-2030 draft resolution subsidizing self-consumed rooftop solar and battery storage. Households installing at least 1 kWp of PV would receive VND 1 million per kWp capped at VND 3 million, while storage of at least 2 kWh would receive VND 1 million per kWh capped at VND 3 million, for a combined maximum of about VND 6 million (USD 228). Hanoi accounts for roughly 15% of Vietnam's electricity demand and relies largely on power transmitted from elsewhere, putting growing pressure on its distribution network.

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The Hanoi People's Council is seeking public feedback on a 2026-2030 d - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)