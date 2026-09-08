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[Solar: Heterojunction cell capacity gains momentum in the United States]

Published: Sep 8, 2026 09:27
Heterojunction (HJT) technology is enjoying renewed manufacturing commitments in the United States. Canadian Solar's subsidiary CS PowerTech officially opened the first phase of its HJT cell factory in Jeffersonville, Indiana in July 2026, with an initial capacity of 2.1 GW. The site is intended to reach 6.3 GW of annual cell capacity, making it one of the most significant HJT manufacturing bases on US soil.

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Heterojunction (HJT) technology is enjoying renewed manufacturing comm - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)