logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

China's inventory continues destocking, SHFE zinc keeps rising [SMM Zinc Morning Comment]

Published: Sep 8, 2026 08:50
[SMM Zinc Morning Comment] Overnight, the most-traded SHFE zinc 2610 contract opened at 267,110 yuan/mt, briefly dipped in early trading to a low of 27,030 yuan/mt, then bulls added positions, SHFE zinc quickly rallied, hitting a high of 27,385 yuan/mt near the close, and finally settled up at 27,340 yuan/mt, up 245 yuan/mt, or 0.90%. Trading volume fell to 71,147 lots, and open interest rose by 5,243 lots to 162,000 lots.

Overnight, LME zinc opened at $3,948/mt, consolidating briefly at the start of the session, during which it dipped to a low of $3,933/mt. Subsequently, as bears reduced positions, LME zinc rallied rapidly, climbing all the way to touch a high of $3,998/mt in the night session. Gains narrowed toward the end of the session, and it finally closed up at $3,989.5/mt, up $49/mt, or 1.24%. Trading volume fell to 11,333 lots, and open interest decreased by 2,585 lots to 262,000 lots. Overnight, the most-traded SHFE zinc 2610 contract opened at 267,110 yuan/mt, dipped briefly in early trading to a low of 27,030 yuan/mt, then rallied rapidly as bulls added positions, touching a high of 27,385 yuan/mt near the end of the session, and finally closed up at 27,340 yuan/mt, up 245 yuan/mt, or 0.90%. Trading volume fell to 71,147 lots, and open interest increased by 5,243 lots to 162,000 lots.

Overnight, LME zinc formed a bullish candlestick. Geopolitical tensions flared up again, and a stronger yen led to a weaker US dollar. Combined with high concentration of LME funds, the center of LME zinc shifted higher. LME zinc is expected to mainly consolidate at highs today. Overnight, SHFE zinc formed a small bullish candlestick. China continued destocking due to exports, TCs kept falling, and supply is tight. Meanwhile, the market still holds certain expectations for the September-October peak season, pushing SHFE zinc higher. SHFE zinc is expected to consolidate at highs today.

Data source statement: Except for public information, all other data are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making advice.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis] LME Stocks Climb While Backwardation Widens — What's Behind Zinc's Apparent Paradox?
7 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] LME Stocks Climb While Backwardation Widens — What's Behind Zinc's Apparent Paradox?
Read More
[SMM Analysis] LME Stocks Climb While Backwardation Widens — What's Behind Zinc's Apparent Paradox?
[SMM Analysis] LME Stocks Climb While Backwardation Widens — What's Behind Zinc's Apparent Paradox?
From mid-August, LME official zinc stocks (registered plus cancelled warrants) began to build from a low of 86,500 tonnes on 17 August, rising to 113,100 tonnes by 4 September — a cumulative increase of 26,600 tonnes. Yet over the same window the LME cash-to-three-month (0-3) backwardation did not ease; rather, it expanded from USD 82.88/t on 17 August to around USD 168.62/t on 4 September.
7 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
8 hours ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 08 Sep , 2026
8 hours ago
LME Strengthens While SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
8 hours ago
LME Strengthens While SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
Read More
LME Strengthens While SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
LME Strengthens While SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
[LME Gains Support SHFE Zinc Rally] The most-traded SHFE zinc 2610 contract opened at 27,370 yuan/mt. Buoyed by LME gains, SHFE zinc touched a high of 27,710 yuan/mt after the open. Then, amid a tug-of-war between longs and shorts, the price center consolidated around 27,550 yuan/mt. It closed up at 27,505 yuan/mt, up 165 yuan/mt, or 0.6%.....
8 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis] LME Stocks Climb While Backwardation Widens — What's Behind Zinc's Apparent Paradox?
Sep 08, 2026 17:27
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 08)
Sep 08, 2026 16:21
news
LME Strengthens While SHFE Zinc Continues to Rise [SMM Zinc Futures Briefing]
Sep 08, 2026 16:01
news
[SMM Analysis] Canada Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July
Sep 08, 2026 15:38
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here