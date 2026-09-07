EU Industry Chief Proposes Ban on Waste Exports to Non-OECD Nations

Guizhou Aluminum Plant's Diesel Anode Transport Vehicle Passes Inspection, Ships to Kazakhstan

The diesel anode transport vehicle independently developed by Guizhou Aluminum Plant has successfully passed factory inspection and been officially loaded for shipment to Kazakhstan. The anode transport vehicle is a core specialized equipment for aluminum electrolysis production, facing harsh operating conditions over the long term such as high temperatures, dust, strong magnetic fields, and heavy loads, with high barriers to R&D and manufacturing. The vehicles in this shipment have undergone targeted technical upgrades based on Guizhou Aluminum Plant's proven export car model Huaguang HG-5, addressing practical challenges in Kazakhstan such as extreme winter cold, long transfer distances, and strong magnetic field interference in workshops, achieving a dual leap in product adaptability and operational reliability. The vehicle is powered by a diesel engine with ample torque, capable of handling heavy loads, climbing slopes, and frequent start-stop operations with ease; it is also fully adapted to actual working conditions with large temperature differences and heavy dust, highly matching the production conditions of the Kazakhstan project.