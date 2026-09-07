Inventory Pressure Weakens Demand; Titanium Dioxide Price Changes Limited [SMM Titanium Spot Report]

SMM, September 7:

SMM, September 7: The SMM titanium dioxide index was reported at 14,080 yuan/mt. Mainstream quotations for rutile titanium dioxide were 12,500-14,800 yuan/mt, averaging 13,650 yuan/mt; anatase titanium dioxide was quoted at 12,000-13,000 yuan/mt, and chloride-process titanium dioxide at 15,300-17,000 yuan/mt. Today, prices across all titanium dioxide types were flat WoW.

The titanium dioxide market remained broadly stable today, with prices basically flat from last Friday. On the supply side, producer inventories remained at mid-to-high levels, and shipment pressure had yet to be fully alleviated. Most producers maintained stable prices and destocking as their primary operating strategy. On the demand side, the September-October peak season materialized at a slow pace. Downstream purchasing interest improved slightly from August, but the growth was limited. The market was dominated by restocking for rigid demand, while traders and terminal plants remained cautious, with limited willingness to stockpile on a large scale. In the short term, cost support and supply contraction underpinned the market, limiting downside room for prices. However, with no substantial demand release, upward momentum was also lacking, leaving the market in a stalemate where prices could neither rise nor fall easily. Short-term market conditions are expected to remain stagnant and consolidative.