China inventory declines, zinc prices fluctuate at highs [SMM zinc futures review]

MMG Dugald River Signs 2027–2028 Zinc Concentrate Sales Agreement

MMG announced on September 7 that its Dugald River subsidiary had signed a zinc concentrate sales agreement with Minmetals North-Europe. Under the agreement, approximately 20,000 dry metric tonnes will be sold annually in both 2027 and 2028, with a transaction cap of $50 million per year. Pricing will be based on LME Special High Grade zinc and LBMA silver prices less treatment charges, with delivery on a CIF basis. Located in Queensland, Australia, Dugald River is one of MMG’s core zinc assets, with its concentrates primarily sold to smelters in Asia and Australia. The agreement extends the Minmetals Group’s intra-group sales arrangements and secures a stable sales channel for part of Dugald River’s output over the next two years.