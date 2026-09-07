On September 4th, ASX-listed Anson Resources has secured a $193 million business incentive from the Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) for its Green River lithium project, granted to subsidiary A1 Lithium. The incentive will be paid as a tax rebate over Green River's 20-year operating life, roughly $8 million a year, based on projected property tax revenue.

UIPA has also offered an alternative bond-based structure to finance public infrastructure power, water, gas, rail and road upgrades needed to support the project. A combination of both options is possible, and Anson is exploring these structures as infrastructure upgrades are required for the planned 10,000 t/y lithium carbonate plant at Green River, which a March scoping study estimated at $569 million in total capital investment.

The UIPA approval is separate from Anson's pending application to Utah's Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for tax reduction support, due to be considered at GOED's September 10 board meeting.

Anson said the incentive marks progress in assembling Green River's finance stack, as it continues pursuing pre-production financing options aimed at limiting shareholder dilution while supporting debt and strategic investment.