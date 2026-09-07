logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM News] Bikita Mine Commissions Two New Lithium Processing Plants, Adding 4Mtpa Capacity in Zimbabwe

Published: Sep 7, 2026 18:43
Source: SMM

On the 4th of September, China Mineral Resources Group completed and commissioned two lithium ore processing projects at the Bikita lithium mine in Masvingo province, Zimbabwe. A 2 million tonne per year lithium feldspar expansion project and a 2-million-tonne-per-year spodumene construction project, completed on July 6th and 7th respectively. The two projects represent combined investment of approximately RMB1.937 billion (about R4.64 billion), adding a combined 4 million tonnes per year of lithium ore processing capacity at the site.

Bikita is a long-established lithium operation; pegmatite exploration was first recorded in 1911, with lithium production beginning in the 1950s. The mine has historically used both open-pit and underground mining methods, with lithium ore processed at an onsite concentration plant via gravity separation for petalite concentrate and flotation for spodumene concentrate.

China Mineral Resources Group acquired Bikita Minerals in 2022, when the mine was nearing the end of an orebody, and subsequently invested in exploration and expanded lithium production capacity. Bikita Minerals reported 1,360 direct employees, including 180 women, with the company previously stating that 80% of its workforce is recruited from local communities including Bikita, Gutu and Zaka.

Group chairperson and president Wang Pingwei attended the commissioning ceremony, stating the group had prioritised construction of the beneficiation plants and provided significant resources and support for the projects. Wang said completion of the projects marks a new stage in the Bikita mine's development and progress for the group in lithium resource development and use. He stated the group's lithium products will become more diversified and economical, while improving the matching between lithium resources and smelting capacity directly linking the added Bikita concentrate output to the group's downstream lithium conversion needs. Wang credited the Bikita team, led by China Mineral Resources Group VP and Bikita lithium mine GM Wang Zhenhua, and said the projects had received support from the Zimbabwean government and local community.

The company has previously stated its investment was intended to expand production and develop additional lithium resources at Bikita. The completed projects expand and upgrade lithium processing facilities at an existing operation, adding a new spodumene concentrate line alongside expanded petalite concentrate capacity new supply positioned to feed the group's smelting/conversion capacity, per the company's own stated rationale.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM News] Sibanye-Stillwater's Keliber Lithium Hydroxide Project Advances to Staged Production in Finland
6 hours ago
[SMM News] Sibanye-Stillwater's Keliber Lithium Hydroxide Project Advances to Staged Production in Finland
Read More
[SMM News] Sibanye-Stillwater's Keliber Lithium Hydroxide Project Advances to Staged Production in Finland
[SMM News] Sibanye-Stillwater's Keliber Lithium Hydroxide Project Advances to Staged Production in Finland
6 hours ago
[SMM News] Zimbabwe's Mining Investment Appeal Hinges on Stability, Infrastructure and Lithium Beneficiation Push
6 hours ago
[SMM News] Zimbabwe's Mining Investment Appeal Hinges on Stability, Infrastructure and Lithium Beneficiation Push
Read More
[SMM News] Zimbabwe's Mining Investment Appeal Hinges on Stability, Infrastructure and Lithium Beneficiation Push
[SMM News] Zimbabwe's Mining Investment Appeal Hinges on Stability, Infrastructure and Lithium Beneficiation Push
Zimbabwe's ability to attract and retain mining investment depends on maintaining economic stability, infrastructure development and access to long-term capital, according to Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe mining and metals VP Tania Mandaza. Zimbabwe's lithium export restrictions, aimed at encouraging domestic processing, are already influencing investor capital allocation. Beneficiation requires higher upfront capital than raw ore export, and the policy is expected to encourage consolidation, with smaller miners pursuing toll-processing arrangements, joint ventures or acquisitions with larger operators. Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe funds mine development and processing plants, including lithium facilities, ferrochrome smelters and PGM refineries, and participates in syndicated financing, trade finance, guarantees, letters of credit and working-capital facilities. Demand for longer-tenor structured project finance is rising, with some projects requiring terms of up to seven years strongest currently for gold mine expansions on higher gold prices, alongside growing requests for processing-plant financing. Power supply security remains a key focus for the sector. The government has directed miners to develop their own power solutions, and the bank is funding renewable-energy transactions as well as public-private partnerships for rail and logistics revival. Beyond lithium, Mandaza cites PGMs, gold, chrome and nickel as offering investment opportunities, with rare earths a longer-term prospect. Nickel demand is being driven by EV and battery markets. Zimbabwe's gold output rose from 38.5 t in 2024 to 50.5 t in 2025, with about 55 t targeted this year; gold prices near $4,000/oz are drawing investor interest in local assets. Proposed reforms the Mines and Minerals Bill and a digital mining permit system aim to provide regulatory certainty on mining rights, taxation, foreign-currency rules and export policy. ESG requirements, spanning green energy, water and tailings management, emissions, community development and governance, are increasingly factored into financing decisions. Chinese investment is expected to remain significant in Zimbabwe's lithium sector, with additional interest emerging from the Middle East, the Americas and India, as investors broaden into processing and manufacturing to secure critical mineral supply chains. The export restrictions are reshaping Zimbabwe's position in the global spodumene supply chain: raw concentrate available for export is constrained near-term as beneficiation capacity develops, while the country's export profile is expected to shift toward higher value processed lithium products over time.
6 hours ago
[SMM News] Anson Resources Secures $193M Utah Incentive for Green River Lithium Project
6 hours ago
[SMM News] Anson Resources Secures $193M Utah Incentive for Green River Lithium Project
Read More
[SMM News] Anson Resources Secures $193M Utah Incentive for Green River Lithium Project
[SMM News] Anson Resources Secures $193M Utah Incentive for Green River Lithium Project
On September 4th, ASX-listed Anson Resources has secured a $193 million business incentive from the Utah Inland Port Authority (UIPA) for its Green River lithium project, granted to subsidiary A1 Lithium. The incentive will be paid as a tax rebate over Green River's 20-year operating life, roughly $8 million a year, based on projected property tax revenue. UIPA has also offered an alternative bond-based structure to finance public infrastructure power, water, gas, rail and road upgrades needed to support the project. A combination of both options is possible, and Anson is exploring these structures as infrastructure upgrades are required for the planned 10,000 t/y lithium carbonate plant at Green River, which a March scoping study estimated at $569 million in total capital investment. The UIPA approval is separate from Anson's pending application to Utah's Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for tax reduction support, due to be considered at GOED's September 10 board meeting. Anson said the incentive marks progress in assembling Green River's finance stack, as it continues pursuing pre-production financing options aimed at limiting shareholder dilution while supporting debt and strategic investment.
6 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM News] Sibanye-Stillwater's Keliber Lithium Hydroxide Project Advances to Staged Production in Finland
Sep 07, 2026 18:46
news
[SMM News] Zimbabwe's Mining Investment Appeal Hinges on Stability, Infrastructure and Lithium Beneficiation Push
Sep 07, 2026 18:46
news
[SMM News] Anson Resources Secures $193M Utah Incentive for Green River Lithium Project
Sep 07, 2026 18:45
news
[SMM News] LibertyStream Secures Up to $95M Financing Framework for US Lithium Carbonate Projects
Sep 07, 2026 18:44
On the 4th of September, China Mineral Resources Group completed and c - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)