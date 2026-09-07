[SMM News] Bikita Mine Commissions Two New Lithium Processing Plants, Adding 4Mtpa Capacity in Zimbabwe

On the 4th of September, China Mineral Resources Group completed and commissioned two lithium ore processing projects at the Bikita lithium mine in Masvingo province, Zimbabwe. A 2 million tonne per year lithium feldspar expansion project and a 2-million-tonne-per-year spodumene construction project, completed on July 6th and 7th respectively. The two projects represent combined investment of approximately RMB1.937 billion (about R4.64 billion), adding a combined 4 million tonnes per year of lithium ore processing capacity at the site.

Bikita is a long-established lithium operation; pegmatite exploration was first recorded in 1911, with lithium production beginning in the 1950s. The mine has historically used both open-pit and underground mining methods, with lithium ore processed at an onsite concentration plant via gravity separation for petalite concentrate and flotation for spodumene concentrate.

China Mineral Resources Group acquired Bikita Minerals in 2022, when the mine was nearing the end of an orebody, and subsequently invested in exploration and expanded lithium production capacity. Bikita Minerals reported 1,360 direct employees, including 180 women, with the company previously stating that 80% of its workforce is recruited from local communities including Bikita, Gutu and Zaka.

Group chairperson and president Wang Pingwei attended the commissioning ceremony, stating the group had prioritised construction of the beneficiation plants and provided significant resources and support for the projects. Wang said completion of the projects marks a new stage in the Bikita mine's development and progress for the group in lithium resource development and use. He stated the group's lithium products will become more diversified and economical, while improving the matching between lithium resources and smelting capacity directly linking the added Bikita concentrate output to the group's downstream lithium conversion needs. Wang credited the Bikita team, led by China Mineral Resources Group VP and Bikita lithium mine GM Wang Zhenhua, and said the projects had received support from the Zimbabwean government and local community.

The company has previously stated its investment was intended to expand production and develop additional lithium resources at Bikita. The completed projects expand and upgrade lithium processing facilities at an existing operation, adding a new spodumene concentrate line alongside expanded petalite concentrate capacity new supply positioned to feed the group's smelting/conversion capacity, per the company's own stated rationale.