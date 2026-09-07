[SMM Computing Power News] East China: 4 H20 units signed annually at 39,000 yuan, 7,000 yuan lower than pre-sale in the same region

SMM has learned that four H20 96G servers in east China are being offered for external rental, with an annual contract at a monthly rent of 39,000 yuan per unit per month, one month's deposit and three months' rent paid upfront, and the resources to be released on October 31. Compared with the pre-sale quote for H20 96G cloud servers in the same region in early September of 46,000 yuan per unit per month, with one month's deposit and one month's rent paid in advance, this deal is 7,000 yuan lower, a discount of about 15%. SMM believes that this deal involves the delayed release of existing resources and requires one month's deposit plus three months' rent upfront, which significantly increases the capital occupation for the lessee. The price spread mainly reflects differences in resource attributes and payment terms, rather than weakening prices for this model.