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[SMM Computing Power Flash] H100 full system quoted at 3.2 million yuan, channels say it consolidated at highs for about 10 days

Published: Sep 7, 2026 18:41
SMM has learned that the channel quotation for an H100 eight-GPU complete server has risen to approximately 3.2 million yuan per unit, while a previously completed transaction at around 3.1 million yuan has already been delivered. The quotation for H200 complete servers remains stable at 5.35 million to 5.4 million yuan per unit. According to channel feedback, prices for H-series complete servers have been in a sideways state with no upward momentum over the past 10 days, as both buyers and sellers await policy signals and new supply, with transactions driven mainly by rigid demand. This feedback is corroborated by the recent circulating quotations for H200 complete servers of 5.43 million to 5.6 million yuan, indicating that price elasticity within the high-price range has notably narrowed.

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