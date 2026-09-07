[SMM News] Zimbabwe's Lithium Beneficiation Policy Set to Reshape Investment Flows, Move Country Up Value Chain

SMM, September 4: Zimbabwe's ability to attract and retain lithium mining investment depends on maintaining economic stability, infrastructure development and access to long-term capital, according to a Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe mining and metals executive. While the country's lithium endowment remains a major attraction for investors, unlocking further value from the sector requires increased investment in processing, infrastructure and power.

Zimbabwe's lithium export restrictions, intended to encourage domestic processing, are already influencing investor capital allocation. The policy is expected to further shape investment decisions and could move the country up the lithium value chain. While domestic lithium beneficiation requires higher upfront capital investment for mining projects, the long-term benefits including increased export earnings, greater value addition, job creation and broader economic development are expected to outweigh initial costs. The export restrictions policy could also encourage industry consolidation, with smaller lithium mining companies pursuing strategic partnerships with larger operators through toll-processing arrangements, joint ventures or acquisitions.

Financing requirements in the sector are shifting from being focused primarily on mining operations toward the wider lithium value chain. Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe provides funding for lithium mine development and processing plants, and can participate in syndicated financing for large projects, alongside trade finance, guarantees, letters of credit and working-capital facilities. Infrastructure, particularly security of power supply, remains a major investment requirement for the sector; the government is directing mining companies to develop their own power solutions, with the bank progressing renewable-energy transactions to support this. Rail and logistics infrastructure also require investment, with the bank facilitating funding for public–private partnership projects. Demand for longer-tenor structured project finance is increasing, with some lithium mining projects requiring financing terms of up to seven years, and requests for financing of lithium processing plants are rising.

Regulatory certainty is described as a key consideration for lithium investors, weighed alongside resource quality and commodity prices; investors are less willing to commit capital where mining rights, taxation, foreign-currency regulations or export policies are unpredictable. Proposed reforms, including the Mines and Minerals Bill and a digital mining permit system, are cited as significant for providing this certainty. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements are also increasingly factored into lithium mining finance decisions, with investors assessing green energy use, water and tailings management, emissions, community development, local economic participation and governance.

Investment interest is broadening beyond lithium mining into processing and manufacturing as investors seek to secure critical mineral supply chains. Chinese investment is expected to remain significant in Zimbabwe's lithium sector, with interest from the Middle East, America and India also emerging. Zimbabwe's long-term positioning is linked to regulatory certainty, infrastructure, beneficiation, ESG performance and capital access, with potential to develop as a hub for battery material production rather than solely a supplier of raw lithium materials.