[SMM Flash News] China's Lithium Sulphide Production Scales Up; Q4 Growth Expected to Remain Moderate

China produced 7.79 tonnes of battery-grade lithium sulphide in August 2026, up 3.6% month-on-month and 143% year-on-year. Production for the first eight months of 2026 reached 52.9 tonnes, surpassing the 34 tonnes produced globally in all of 2025. China accounted for roughly 95% of global lithium sulphide output as of August 2026.

Q4 2026 production is projected to rise to 9-10 tonnes per month, a 15-25% increase from Q3's roughly 8 tonnes per month, bringing full-year 2026 output to a projected 85-95 tonnes.

Lithium sulphide serves as a cathode material or precursor for high energy-density batteries and as a raw material for sulphide-based solid electrolytes in next-generation solid-state batteries. Leading battery manufacturers have not yet entered large-scale procurement cycles for sulphide electrolytes; broader commercial deployment of sulphide-based all-solid-state batteries is projected for 2028–2030. China completed its first test of a sulphide-based all-solid-state battery in early August 2026.

Global lithium demand is forecast to grow more than 11% annually through 2031, driven by EV adoption and battery energy storage system (BESS) deployment, according to Australia's Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

Andrada Mining (AIM:ATM) holds three lithium-related assets in Namibia: the Uis tin mine (19,700 hectares, hosting lithium, tin, tantalum, and rubidium-bearing pegmatites), the Lithium Ridge project, and the Brandberg West project.

Q2 Metals (TSX-V:QTWO) holds the Cisco Lithium Project in Québec, Canada, with a resource of 270 million tonnes (Mt) at 1.36% Li₂O plus an underground-constrained resource of 24Mt at 1.34% Li₂O. A 2026 summer drill program returned intersect-ions of 60.8m at 1.24% Li₂O, 213.8m at 1.93% Li₂O, and 403.7m at 1.57% Li₂O.