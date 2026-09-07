[SMM News] Lithium Ark secures European patent for Ark Loop lithium refining process

On September 1st, Lithium Ark, a Dutch-headquartered lithium refining technology company, has been granted a European patent for its proprietary "Ark Loop" process. The patent covers integrated technology designed to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide directly from lithium chloride in either solution or crystal form, eliminating the need to produce, transport, and reconvert lithium carbonate as an intermediate step, while retaining the capability to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. The European patent adds to prior patents already secured in the US and Chile. The patent also covers removal of soda ash from the refining process, which the company identifies as a contributor to emissions reductions.

Lithium Ark co-founder and CTO Peter Ehren said the Ark Loop process is a closed-loop system that recycles potassium and eliminates the need for external reagents. Per the company, the process delivers up to 89% lower carbon emissions, 75% less water consumption, and 49% lower energy use versus conventional refining, with operational and capital expenditure reduced by up to 50%. Lithium Ark is developing its first commercial facility in Antwerp, Belgium, which the company says is intended to demonstrate the Ark Loop technology at industrial scale and serve as a platform for further global deployment.