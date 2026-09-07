On September 1(st), Smackover Lithium, a joint venture between Standard Lithium (55%) and Equinor (45%), announced it has signed its second commercial offtake agreement for its South West Arkansas (SWA) project, with LG Energy Solution as the counterparty.

Under the terms of the agreement, the SWA project will supply LG Energy Solution with 8,000 tons of battery-quality lithium carbonate over a 10-year period following the start of commercial production.

Smackover Lithium had previously signed an offtake agreement with Trafigura in March. Combined, the two agreements account for roughly 90% of the project's targeted offtake volume, according to the company.

The joint venture is targeting a final investment decision (FID) this year, with construction planned to begin after FID and first commercial production targeted for 2029.