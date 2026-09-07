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Premier African Minerals Flags US$19.1 Million Funding Need for Zulu Lithium-Tantalum Project​

Published: Sep 7, 2026 18:24
Source: miningzimbabwe.com

[SMM Flash] Premier African Minerals has identified an estimated US$19.1 million funding requirement through December 31, 2027, as it seeks additional capital for its Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project in Zimbabwe and other corporate obligations. The company has called a general meeting for September 23, where shareholders will vote on resolutions providing additional share-issuance authority. Premier said its available funds are limited and warned that failure to secure further financing could materially affect the Zulu project and the wider group.​

The proposed authorities include the potential issuance of up to 58.63 billion new shares to provide funding flexibility, alongside separate provisions covering creditor settlements and conversion rights. The announcement highlights continued financing pressure surrounding Zulu as Premier works to optimise operations and progress the project towards sustainable production. For the tantalum market, securing sufficient capital will be important to Zulu’s ability to develop its prospective tantalum-bearing output, although the US$19.1 million represents an estimated funding requirement rather than financing already secured.

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