Global chrome ore departures from major export ports totaled 691,800 mt in the week ended September 4, up 83.99% week-on-week, according to SMM's latest data. The sharp rebound follows two consecutive weeks of decline and marks the strongest weekly departure volume recorded in the current data series, with gains registered across nearly every tracked port.

Maputo continued to anchor overall volumes, with departures rising to 512,100 mt from 339,200 mt, a 50.97% increase that kept the port's share of total departures above 70%. Richards Bay returned to active shipping after recording zero departures the prior week, loading 57,800 mt, while Mersin more than doubled to 84,500 mt from 36,800 mt, its strongest weekly total in recent weeks. Beira also resumed shipments after an extended period of inactivity, recording 29,500 mt, its first departures in the current data series.

On balance, the broad-based pickup across Maputo, Richards Bay, Mersin, and Beira marks a shift from the more concentrated, Maputo-led flows seen over the preceding weeks toward a more synchronized recovery across the region's ports. The modest gap between combined major-port volumes and the global total, roughly 7,900 mt, reflects smaller contributions from non-major loading points.