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Chalco's Pingguo Jiaomei Bauxite Mine Listed as National-Level Green Mine

Published: Sep 7, 2026 17:37
Recently, the Ministry of Natural Resources officially released a new batch of national-level green mine listings, and Chalco's Pingguo Jiaomei Bauxite Mine was successfully included. The mine is located within Jiucheng Township, Pingguo City, with a total mining area of 23.92 square kilometers, a designed annual capacity of 2 million mt of qualified bauxite, and a mine service life of 13.28 years. In terms of efficient resource utilization, the Jiaomei Bauxite Mine achieves an ore recovery rate of 96.48% and a beneficiation recovery rate of 99%, recovering 800,000 mt of iron ore concentrates and 100 mt of gallium annually, while further recovering 100,000 mt of fine-grained bauxite, demonstrating notable green development results.

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