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[SMM Coking Coal and Coke Daily Briefing] 20260907

Published: Sep 7, 2026 17:29

[SMM Daily Review of Coking Coal and Coke]

Coking coal market:

Linfen low-sulphur coking coal was quoted at 2,550 yuan/mt.

In terms of coking coal, production recovery in China's main producing areas is far below market expectations. Safety inspections in Shanxi remain intensive, and mines that have resumed production are operating at low loads. Coking coal supply is tight, and mines are holding prices firm and holding back from selling. The coking coal market is expected to hold up well in the short term.

Coke market:

The nationwide average price of quasi-first-grade metallurgical coke - dry quenching was 2,310 yuan/mt.

In terms of news, some coke producers plan to implement a fifth round of coke price increases of 100-110 yuan/mt, effective from 00:00 on September 7. In terms of supply, coking costs remain high. Even after the fourth round of coke price increases was fully implemented, most coke producers are still in significant losses, which continues to suppress production willingness. However, downstream demand is good, and in-factory inventory at coke producers is being drawn down at an accelerated pace. In terms of demand, daily average hot metal production at steel mills stays high, providing strong support for coke. Some steel mills have seen their own coke inventories fall to low levels, with strong purchase willingness and urging for deliveries. In summary, the coke market is expected to hold up well in the short term, and the fifth round of coke price increases is likely to be implemented. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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