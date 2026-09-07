[Brief Comment on Domestic Iron Ore] Iron ore concentrate prices in Shandong may edge up slightly

This week, mines and beneficiation plants in Shandong quoted mine-mouth prices of RMB820, up RMB10, for 64% grade alkaline powder on a dry basis, before tax, and payable by acceptance. Steel mills raised prices in tandem. Most miners maintained normal production, while a few underwent routine monthly maintenance. Steel mills in Hebei showed moderate purchasing interest. Mines and beneficiation plants held no inventory, and small plants and traders shipped against orders. This week, regional resources were tight, Minmetals increased prices, and some miners had room to follow suit. Coupled with a slight rise in imported ore prices, local iron ore concentrate prices are expected to have some upside potential in the short term. [SMM Steel]