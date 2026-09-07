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A tender for refined cadmium under a factory in Hunan was successfully concluded [SMM report]

Published: Sep 7, 2026 16:57

SMM, September 7: According to market rumors learned by SMM, a large smelter in Hunan recently conducted a public tender for the sale of several mt of refined cadmium, which was successfully concluded. Market rumors suggest the final transaction price for the refined cadmium was around 27,500 yuan/mt. Market participants indicated that although cadmium prices have shown some weakening trend recently and end-user buying interest is insufficient, the successful completion of this tender reflects, to some extent, that market demand is not that weak.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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A tender for refined cadmium under a factory in Hunan was successfully concluded [SMM report] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)