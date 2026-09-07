A tender for refined cadmium under a factory in Hunan was successfully concluded [SMM report]

SMM, September 7: According to market rumors learned by SMM, a large smelter in Hunan recently conducted a public tender for the sale of several mt of refined cadmium, which was successfully concluded. Market rumors suggest the final transaction price for the refined cadmium was around 27,500 yuan/mt. Market participants indicated that although cadmium prices have shown some weakening trend recently and end-user buying interest is insufficient, the successful completion of this tender reflects, to some extent, that market demand is not that weak.