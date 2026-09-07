[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] Indices trade flat across the board, domestic computing power pricing shifts from model-based tiering to delivery-based tiering
Indices traded sideways across the board today. Domestic 910B series saw concentrated rental releases: relocatable 910B4/B3 quoted at 19,000 (a 19%–27% premium over Southwest China), 910B2 online hit a record high of 17,000 (a 42% premium over direct supply), and 910B3 online at 16,000 showed specification inversion, with pricing shifting from model-tier differentiation to delivery-method differentiation. In the Northwest, 256 H200 units on a five-year closed contract at 128,000 with no discount signaled stronger seller pricing power; the first procurement of A800 40G at 18,000 was double the price of A100 with the same memory; and 800 units of 5090 full systems at 12,300 per month sold out in under a week.