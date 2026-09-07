[SMM Steel]

[Brief Comment on Domestic Iron Ore] Iron ore concentrate prices in Shandong may edge up slightly

This week, mines and beneficiation plants in the Shandong region quoted 820 for 64-grade alkaline powder on a dry basis, before tax, with acceptance payment at the mine, up 10. Steel mills raised prices in tandem. Most miners are producing normally, with a few undergoing routine monthly maintenance. Hebei steel mills showed moderate purchasing interest. Mines and beneficiation plants held no inventory, and small plants and traders shipped against scheduled orders. This week, regional resources were tight.