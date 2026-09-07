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Yian Tech's Magnesium Revenue Surges 64.41% in H1 2026, Driving Company Growth

Published: Sep 7, 2026 16:08
【SMM Magnesium Flash】On September 7th, Yian Technology disclosed its investor relations activity records. In the first half of 2026, the company's magnesium product revenue reached 376.5 million yuan, marking a year-on-year increase of 64.41%. The magnesium-aluminum alloy business has become a new growth point for the company. Through technological transformation, the company's equipment capacity can achieve magnesium-aluminum conversion, and the overall operating rate is good. Meanwhile, the supplementary materials for the registration application of magnesium bone screws have been submitted, and approval is expected to be completed within 3 to 6 months. With the continuous increase in magnesium product volume and the implementation of medical magnesium alloy registration, the magnesium business is expected to become an important support for the company's performance recovery.

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