[Rizhao Steel Coating Lines Reach Full Production Across the Board]

In 2026, Rizhao Steel's coating lines entered a period of concentrated capacity release. With the successive commissioning of the No. 3 continuous galvanizing line and the No. 4 aluminum-zinc coating line, Rizhao Steel's total coating capacity reached 2.5 million mt/year. Leveraging the advantages of the ESP EAF process and its positioning in thin-gauge products, Rizhao Steel's galvanized and aluminum-zinc coated coils are rapidly entering global markets including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Currently, Rizhao Steel operates four continuous coating lines, with product specifications covering 0.4mm to 4.0mm. Galvanized products include grades such as DX51D-DX53D, SGH340-540, HX340-500LAD, S350-700GD, H260/450DPD, and H330/590DPD, with coating weights ranging from 40 to 920 g/m²; aluminum-zinc coated products include DX(C)51D-AZDX(C)53D, S350-550GD, and others, with coating weights ranging from 20 to 180 g/m², and can be flexibly supplied according to the standards of the client's market.