[Indonesia] Currently, wire rod prices stand at 505 USD/metric ton FOB. At present, buyers are adopting a wait-and-see approach due to several factors. On the supply side, coking coal prices remain a concern, leaving steel producers with no choice but to raise prices. On the demand side, buyers’ inventories are quite full, so there is no urgency for them to purchase the product. With prices considered high, coupled with the prevailing conditions, buyers have opted to adopt a wait-and-see approach. Unless there is a sudden change from the mills—such as a price reduction—the market will remain quiet until inventories decline again.