China Iron and Steel Association: In late August 2026, key steel enterprises produced 20.74 million mt of crude steel, with average daily output at 1.885 million mt, down 4.0% MoM; pig iron output was 19.41 million mt, with average daily output at 1.765 million mt, down 3.0% MoM; steel products output was 22.09 million mt, with average daily output at 2.008 million mt, up 4.8% MoM. In late August 2026, steel product inventory at key steel enterprises stood at 16.25 million mt, down 2.08 million mt or 11.4% from the previous ten-day period; up 2.11 million mt or 14.9% from the beginning of the year; down 30,000 mt or 0.2% from the same period last month; up 1.27 million mt or 8.5% from the same period last year, and up 1.71 million mt or 11.8% from the same period the year before last.