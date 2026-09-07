Recently, eight central financial enterprises, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, separately announced capital increase plans to replenish core tier-one capital. According to statistics, the eight central financial enterprises plan to increase capital by a total of 360 billion yuan, which will help further strengthen their ability to operate prudently, withstand risks, and serve the real economy. On the same day, four state-owned commercial insurance companies also announced capital increase plans. PICC plans to issue A-shares to the Ministry of Finance as a specific target, with planned fundraising of no more than 15 billion yuan. The Ministry of Finance injected 35 billion yuan and 7 billion yuan into China Life Group and China Taiping, respectively. China Re plans to have the Ministry of Finance subscribe for domestic shares in cash, with planned fundraising of 3 billion yuan.