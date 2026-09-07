India’s largest power utility, NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) saw all seven units at its Korba power plant in Chhattisgarh trip on Friday evening following an electrical fault during breaker testing by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL). The incident brought power generation at the 2,600-MW plant to a halt and resulted in a blackout-like situation at the facility. The outage affected all seven units, comprising four units of 500 MW each and three units of 200 MW each. NTPC started the restoration process on Friday night with the units being brought back online one by one. By around 6 pm on Saturday, three units with a combined capacity of 1,200 MW had been successfully restored, including two 500-MW units and one 200-MW unit, according to NTPC officials. Restoration work on the remaining four units was continuing. The power outage may have affected induction furnace operations in the Korba region, which could have temporarily reduced steel production and demand for scrap and sponge iron.