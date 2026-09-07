[SMM PV Flash] BC Hardcore Strength Crowned | TCL Zhonghuan Wins 2026 "Quality Triumphs in China" Comprehensive Electrical Performance Excellence Award

On September 3, the 2026 "Quality Wins China" PV+ESS Grand Ceremony and Awards, hosted by TÜV Rheinland Group, was grandly held in Suzhou, Jiangsu. TCL Zhonghuan won the "Quality Wins China" PV Module Comprehensive Electrical Performance Excellence Award thanks to its products' outstanding measured electrical performance and stable, reliable power generation. This evaluation used random sampling of mass-produced products for actual testing, serving as an authoritative certification of the real-world power generation capability and overall quality of TCL Solar modules.