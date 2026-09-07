[SMM PV Flash] BC Hardcore Strength Crowned | TCL Zhonghuan Wins 2026 "Quality Triumphs in China" Comprehensive Electrical Performance Excellence Award

[SMM PV Flash] AIKO ABC Wins the 2026 "Quality Triumphs in China" Fire-Prevention Safety Module Excellence Award
On September 3, the 2026 12th "Quality Wins China" PV+ESS Gala and "Quality Wins China Excellence Award" ceremony, hosted by TÜV Rheinland, an internationally authoritative independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, was successfully held in Suzhou, Jiangsu. AIKO won the 2026 "Quality Wins China" Fire-Prevention Safety Module Excellence Award for the outstanding high-temperature suppression, active fire protection, and other functional features of its ABC modules. Sheng Jian, Senior Vice President of AIKO, attended the event.