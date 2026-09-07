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[SMM Analysis] Indonesia's Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for July

Published: Sep 7, 2026 15:07
Source: SMM
In July 2026, Indonesia's total monthly sulphur imports reached 725,900 mt, up 115.5% MoM and up 132% YoY. The main import sources were the UAE (256,800 mt), Canada (180,300 mt), Saudi Arabia (110,900 mt), Qatar (56,700 mt), Kuwait (36,750 mt), the US (22,200 mt), Iraq (18,000 mt), Kazakhstan (13,000 mt), Malaysia (10,200 mt), the Philippines, Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea. Indonesia's total monthly sulphur exports stood at 278.74448 mt, up significantly MoM and up significantly YoY.

The latest Indonesian customs data shows that in July 2026, Indonesia's sulphur imports rose sharply both YoY and MoM, sulphur exports increased significantly MoM, and there were no sulphuric acid imports or exports.

In summary:

  • Sulphur imports: 725,900 mt, up 115.5% MoM and up 132% YoY. The main import sources were the UAE, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the US, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea.
  • Sulphur exports: 278.74448 mt, up significantly MoM and up significantly YoY. The main export destinations were Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Hong Kong, China.
  • Sulphuric acid: Indonesia recorded no sulphuric acid imports or exports.

I. Sulphur Imports: Down 26% YoY, Up 21% MoM
In July, Indonesia's total sulphur imports (including natural sulphur and refined sulphur) amounted to approximately 725,900 mt, up 132% from 312,900 mt in the same period last year and up 115.5% from 336,800 mt in June this year. Three main import ports by volume are as follows:

  • WEDA BAY was the largest import hub, receiving 325,408.5 mt, mainly from the UAE (167,700 mt), Canada (91,700 mt), Qatar (56,700 mt), Taiwan, China (5,152 mt), and the Philippines (4,200 mt).
  • MOROWALI received 182,875.371 mt, mainly from the UAE (89,200 mt), Kuwait (36,750 mt), Saudi Arabia (18,900 mt), Iraq (18,000 mt), Kazakhstan (13,000 mt), and Malaysia (7,000 mt).
  • OBI ISLAND received 145,588.78 mt, mainly from Saudi Arabia (90,000 mt) and Canada (55,600 mt).

By source country, imports from major suppliers were as follows: the UAE (256,800 mt), Canada (180,300 mt), Saudi Arabia (110,900 mt), Qatar (56,700 mt), Kuwait (36,750 mt), the US (22,200 mt), Iraq (18,000 mt), Kazakhstan (13,000 mt), Malaysia (10,200 mt), among others.

II. Sulphur Exports: Significant Growth Both YoY and MoM
Indonesia's total sulphur exports in July were approximately 278.74448 mt, a significant increase from 0 mt in the same period last year and from 54.79 mt in June this year. Of which:

  • Malaysia was the largest export destination, accounting for approximately 278.72 mt, or over 99% of total exports;
  • Small volumes of refined sulphur went to the Netherlands (20.4 kg) and Hong Kong, China (4.08 kg).

In addition, Indonesia recorded no sulphuric acid imports or exports in July this year.

III. Summary
In July, Indonesia's sulphur imports rose 132% YoY and 115.5% MoM to 725,900 mt, with the UAE and Canada as the two main sources; sulphur exports increased significantly MoM to 278.74448 mt, mainly to Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Hong Kong, China; sulphuric acid imports fell to 0 mt this month, while sulphuric acid exports remained at zero for several consecutive months.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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