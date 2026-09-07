Copper Prices Consolidate at Highs; Copper Scrap Suppliers Sell into Strength [SMM Secondary Copper Daily Review]

SMM September 7

At 11:30 today, futures closing price was 109,630 yuan/mt, up 30 yuan/mt from the previous trading day. Spot premiums averaged 225 yuan/mt, down 65 yuan/mt MoM from the previous trading day. Secondary copper raw material prices remained unchanged MoM today. The sales sentiment index for secondary copper raw materials held steady at 2.82, and the purchasing sentiment index held steady at 1.80. The price difference between copper cathode and copper scrap was 3,577 yuan/mt, up 30 yuan/mt MoM. The price difference between copper cathode rod and secondary copper rod was 1,680 yuan/mt. According to SMM survey, copper prices consolidated at highs. Secondary copper rod enterprises maintained normal purchasing, while secondary copper raw material traders believed that copper prices would face significant pressure to break above 110,000 yuan again in the near term, and they would sell into strength. Therefore, the secondary copper raw material market supply was relatively ample in the short term.