Guizhou Jiangtian New Materials Co., Ltd. invites you to the 2026 SMM Lithium Battery Raw Materials Conference

The global energy transition has entered a "deep-water zone." Nickel, cobalt, and lithium are no longer simple "cyclical commodities" but core bargaining chips in national energy security and industrial competition. On the supply side, resource nationalism is "tightening its grip."

Major resource-rich countries are collectively tightening export and development policies, marking the end of the low-cost expansion era. The current landscape is this: any country's policy "ripple" can trigger "shockwaves" across global markets. On the demand side, the "twin engines" of new energy vehicles and energy storage continue to surge.

On one hand, rigid demand is experiencing explosive growth; on the other, supply elasticity is shrinking under the combined pressure of policy, environmental protection, and geopolitics. The supply-demand mismatch is widening sharply, and industrial value is being forcibly reassessed. The key to breaking the deadlock lies in technological variables.

The 2026 SMM Lithium Battery Raw Materials Conference, hosted by Shanghai Metals Market (SMM), with Guizhou Jiangtian New Materials Co., Ltd. attending as a sponsor, will invite global core players to gather in Chengdu to focus on three things: decoding the changing landscape, connecting resources, and identifying deterministic growth paths.

We sincerely invite your participation! Click to register now, and we will see you in Chengdu.

Booth No.: A4

Guizhou Jiangtian New Materials Co., Ltd. was established on August 8, 2022. It was introduced to the Rongjiang County Guzhou Town Returned Hometown Entrepreneurship Park through investment promotion by Rongjiang County. It is a subsidiary of Shenzhen Jiangtian Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. and a producer specializing in FIBCs, PE inner liner bags, aluminum foil bags, and other ton bag plastic woven products. The company primarily serves industries such as new energy, mining, chemicals, food and medical, environmental protection, maritime shipping, and construction. Its major clients include well-known enterprises such as BYD, Zijin Mining, Ganfeng Lithium, CMOC, Albemarle Lithium, BTR, Shengtun Group, Keheng, and Jiana.

To support the chemical industry and new energy battery industry in the northwest and southwest regions, Guizhou Jiangtian New Materials Co., Ltd. is constructing the "Rongjiang County New Energy Cathode and Anode Material Packaging Project," with plans to invest RMB 60 million within three years. Leveraging the platform advantages and technical support of its Shenzhen headquarters, a national-level high-tech enterprise and a Shenzhen "specialized, refined, distinctive, and innovative" enterprise, the project is expected to produce over 3 million ton bags annually once fully completed and operational. The project will create a high-quality standard ton bag manufacturing enterprise.

Guizhou Jiangtian New Materials Co., Ltd. is committed to providing professional product packaging and transportation solutions for well-known enterprises across various industries. The company focuses on serving markets in Qinghai, Tibet, Ningxia, and other northwest and southwest regions, learning from top-tier players in the industry, and working tirelessly toward the vision of "becoming a globally influential FIBC service provider."

Contact

Shen Xiwei

18964814880

shenxiwei@smm.cn