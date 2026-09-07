Gary Works' No. 14 Blast Furnace Resumes Operation Following $350 Million Reline

United States Steel Corporation has completed a US$350 million reline of Blast Furnace No. 14 at its Gary Works facility in Indiana and returned the unit to service. Capable of producing more than 2 million metric tons of hot metal annually, No. 14 is the largest furnace at Gary Works and in U.S. Steel's domestic fleet. The project required more than 1 million labor hours and was completed with a zero-days-away injury rate, with the reline including replacement of the furnace's refractory lining and restoration of critical support systems, alongside maintenance on furnace gas, cooling water, hoisting, and stove infrastructure.