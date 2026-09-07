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SHFE/LME price ratio weakens, suppliers hold back, spot market activity low in early trading [SMM Yangshan spot copper]

Published: Sep 7, 2026 13:39

On September 7, the average warrant price remained flat from the previous trading day at $72/mt (price range $66-78/mt); the average B/L price remained flat from the previous trading day at $75/mt (price range $70-80/mt); the average EQ copper (CIF B/L) price remained flat from the previous trading day at $55/mt (price range $50-60/mt), with quotes referencing September-arrival cargoes.

The SHFE/LME price ratio weakened today, and the backwardation structure between the September date and October date narrowed. Suppliers indicated they are temporarily taking a wait-and-see approach, with upstream and downstream players continuing to hold their ground and market activity remaining subdued. It was heard that registered warrants for early-September QP were quoted at around $75/mt today, while EQ copper arriving in late September to early October was quoted at around $60/mt.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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