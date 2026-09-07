September 7 Scrap Battery Market Transaction Summary [SMM Daily Review]

Mainstream quotations in China's waste lead-acid battery market remained stable today. Smelters' purchase prices and recyclers' collection prices were mostly flat with last Friday, with only a few smelters making slight adjustments across different categories. After suppliers concentrated shipments early last week and released most of their cargo, available supply in the market is now relatively scarce. Traders reported that front-end collection remains difficult and sourcing cargo is not easy. Recycler sentiment was steady, with most still selling quickly to maintain fast turnover, while some turned to a wait-and-see stance as lead prices remained high and stagnant. Smelters' raw material arrivals maintained a steady pace. Downstream lead ingot transactions were subdued, with battery makers still purchasing mainly on an as-needed basis and through long-term contracts, and no significant demand-side expansion was seen. Scrap battery prices are expected to remain stable and move sideways in the short term, with close attention needed on the SHFE lead price movement around the 16,000 yuan mark, as well as downstream battery makers' raw material purchasing and the realization of stockpiling for the September peak season.

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