Guangdong Zinc: Zinc Price Center Moves Higher, Spot Zinc Transactions in Guangdong Are Poor [SMM Midday Review]

[Guangdong: Zinc price center moves higher, spot trading in Guangdong is poor] Guangdong 0# zinc was mainly traded at 26,900-27,245 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at a discount of 90-10 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, a premium of 10 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo, and the Shanghai-Guangdong price spread narrowed...

SMM, September 7: Guangdong 0# zinc was mainly traded at 26,900-27,245 yuan/mt, with mainstream brands quoted at a discount of 90-10 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, a premium of 10 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo, and the Shanghai-Guangdong price spread narrowed. Today, suppliers quoted Kirin, Mengzi, Danxia, and Anning at a discount of 90-10 yuan/mt. Today, the purchasing sentiment for refined zinc in Guangdong was 1.58, and the sales sentiment was 2.3. The zinc price center continued to rise, and downstream purchasing enthusiasm was poor. Although some delivery brands were quoted higher due to limited circulating supply, under high zinc prices, the market saw quotes but no transactions, and premiums declined.

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